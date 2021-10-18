Australian singer loses $30K worth of camera gear in San Francisco smash and grab

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Video shows the scene left behind after several people broke into a popular Australian singer-songwriter’s car on Friday and then held him up at gunpoint when he tried to stop them.

Clinton Kane says he was in the city with his team to film a video for his new album when it happened.

In an exclusive video, witnesses caught suspects matching the description in the same getaway car later that day emptying stolen luggage and bags.

The victim says he’s traumatized after what happened in the city and of all the places he’s traveled in the world for his music, something like this has never happened to him before.

Not only did the suspects get away with $30,000 worth of equipment but they also made off with memory cards holding several days worth of filming and hard work.

“Adrenaline, fear, just like trying to survive,” Kane said.

The Australian singer-songwriter was one of the latest smash and grab victims in San Francisco.

Even worse, he was held at gunpoint after he tried to stop the suspects.

“It was just like right here. It was very near to my face. I didn’t want to necessarily risk anything and die,” Kane said. “Then we were just on the ground with our hands raised, saying like “don’t try anything. Don’t pull anything on us.”

Kane and his team just arrived in San Francisco and stopped for lunch in the Cow Hollow neighborhood when this all unfolded.

They were in town to film a documentary video for his new album coming out and as they were sitting outside of Rooster & Rice on Filbert Street, just feet away from their rental car — The perps drove up and shattered their windows.

“Everything was broken into, everything was stolen. $30,000 worth of camera equipment and that’s not even the worst thing. The worst thing is like three days worth of content as far as the documentary for the album was gone because all the memory cards were in the bags,” Kane said.

A witness shared an exclusive video with KRON4 on Friday, saying the suspects seen in this black Audi were breaking into cars near Filbert and Pierce Streets just moments earlier and then emptying out the stolen luggage and bags.

Kane confirms this is the same getaway car and the same suspects who robbed him and his crew.

“There were three guys in that car, one driver. Two guys breaking the glass and stealing everything we had,” Kane said.

San Francisco police say they’re working on this case and other similar cases that may be connected.