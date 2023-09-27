(BCN) — Authorities are asking the public to avoid an area in West Novato due to police activity Wednesday morning.

The Novato Police Department said officers converged in the area of Gustafson Court and Sutro Avenue due to “a mental health crisis.” Police issued the advisory around 6:45 a.m.

Those who live along Gustafson Court and need to leave are asked to call Novato police at (415) 897-4361.

Officers did not immediately release further information about the police activity.

