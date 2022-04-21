SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in connection to a robbery of an elderly man in an unincorporated area in Fairfield, and one of them was arrested, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The unidentified male was arrested in Contra Costa County.

The sheriff’s office said two male suspects were driving a black 2021 Mazda CX9 with a Colorado license plate when they called the elderly victim to their car. One of the suspects told the victim they wanted money.

In fear, the victim gave the suspect $50 got an unwanted yellow ring in return. The suspects then drove away.

The arrested suspect is known to sell fake jewelry off the highways and may have more victims in Solano County and the Rio Vista area, authorities said.

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect in connection to this robbery. Neither the suspects nor victim were identified.