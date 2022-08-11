Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine and firearms (Marin County Sheriff’s Office).

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday.

A photo posted by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office shows a replica handgun, a replica rifle and nine bags of meth packaged for sales were recovered. A search warrant also led to authorities seizing drug paraphernalia, narcotics packaging, multiple digital scales and cash.

Gobbin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale in San Rafael, authorities said. He was booked into the Marin County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bail.

Over two months ago, Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a “prolific” narcotics dealer after an investigation that began in 2021. Over a quarter pound of crystal meth was recovered, along with cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and over 60 pounds of marijuana.