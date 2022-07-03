SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday morning they suspect was caught burglarizing a car in Redwood City.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday they arrested 21-year-old Juan Saavedra, after he was allegedly seen at 7:19 a.m. burglarizing a vehicle by its owner on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue.

The victim attempted following but lost sight of the subject.

Deputies located Saavedra, who they say matched the description of the burglar, on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. The victim positively identified Saavedra, who police say possessed an unlabeled bottle containing suspected medications they didn’t identify.

Saavedra was booked in the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility for suspected auto burglary and suspected possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

