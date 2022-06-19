Police presence after a police shooting on Pennsylvania and Sutter Streets in Vallejo Sunday night on June 19.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a police shooting that resulted in one person dead in Vallejo, the Solano County Sheriff announced in a tweet Sunday night. Residents are asked to avoid Pennsylvania and Sutter Streets — the area where the shooting occurred.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m., authorities said. Prior to the shooting, there was a traffic accident where a person was armed with a knife. When deputies arrived at the scene, a police shooting occurred, and the armed subject later died.

Authorities said “community alert” in their tweet. Pennsylvania and Sutter Streets are located just off the CA-29 in Vallejo.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.