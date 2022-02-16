Authorities investigate 16th traffic death in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday night’s crash in San Jose involved one car, investigators saying the driver of that car died after going off the road.

Witnesses say they saw a car leaving the freeway and landing near the southbound off-ramp of 7th Street.

California Highway Patrol rushed to the scene where they found a truck on top of grass and bushes along the highway.

Firefighters worked to remove that vegetation around the truck in order to get to the driver.

However, they found the driver dead inside.

This is another person who has died after a traffic crash in the San Jose area.

Before this incident, 15 people died in traffic crashes in San Jose this year alone.

The police department has investigated those incidents.

The last one happened just a little over 24 hours ago.

Investigators say a woman on a motorcycle went off the road, collided with a curb, and crashed.

She died — not long after paramedics took her to the hospital.

To put things into perspective, this time last year the San Jose Police Department reported less than five people dead because of traffic crashes.

This year, the department has already reported 15 people dead.

CHP is investigating the last night’s deadly crash, which keeps track of numbers separate of what SJPD keeps track of.

We don’t know how many deadly crashes CHP has investigated this year alone, but we know it’s clearly a problem in the San Jose area.