SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — One person has died following a collision between two pleasure craft vessels on San Francisco Bay near Angel Island Thursday afternoon, according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Department are looking into the cause of the collision between a sailboat and a 25-foot Center Console pleasure craft motorboat. The collision caused the motorboat to spin out of control until police officers could commandeer the vessel.

Coast Guard officials received a report about the collision at 2:09 p.m. The Center Console operator was ejected from the vessel during the collision. The operator was pulled from the bay by eyewitnesses and aid was administered, but the person died.

There were no reports of anyone else suffering from injuries. Coast Guard officials received a report at 2:09 p.m. about a collision between the two vessels.

