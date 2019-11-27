Victims tied up in Lafayette home invasion robbery

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Two people are hurt after a home invasion robbery in Lafayette.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on the 1100 block of Crestmont Drive near Happy Valley Road.

According to authorities, three armed suspects were able to gain access to the home through an open garage door.

The suspects assaulted a man and restrained him and another person inside the home while they stole valuables and other personal items.

The suspects then fled the home, leaving both victims still restrained.

Authorities said it took the victims several hours before they were able to break free and call 911.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 925-283-3680 or 925-299-3234.

