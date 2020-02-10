2 injured in Hayward shooting

HAYWARD (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday in Hayward.
Alameda County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Medford Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to authorities, the incident appeared to be an argument in the home and a struggle over a gun.
Both the victim and suspect were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
