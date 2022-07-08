(KRON) – The Napa County Sheriff’s Department is telling people to grab a life jacket to avoid tragedy. Since 2020, there have been ten drownings at Lake Berryessa.

“People overestimate their swimming ability, even some of the best swimmers,” said Sergeant Erik Olson with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department.

Olson showed KRON4 a close-up look at Oak Shore’s day use area from the water at Lake Berryessa. It serves as a peaceful area to cool off in the summer heat, but tragically seven people have lost their lives at the shore from drowning since 2020.

“Life jackets are… we can’t talk about them enough,” Olson said.

There are life jackets to borrow on the shore for free. And on Friday, Olson was encouraged to see that a group of people were out enjoying themselves and had one of those jackets with them.

A few weeks ago, a Napa County High School student and star athlete drowned at the lake. On a typical weekend, Olson says hundreds come out to the lake.

“It is great family fun,” he said. “We just want people to use proper safety equipment.”