Authorities raise funds for family after wife of slain Oakland officer dies in car crash

OAKLAND (KRON) – The wife of an Oakland Police Officer killed in the Line of Duty 10-years ago has died in a car crash, according to the Peace Officers Research Association of California.
Officials say a truck crashed into 52-year-old Angela Dunakin’s car at a Yuba City intersection on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Dunakin died the next day at a hospital in Sacramento.
Her husband, Sergeant Mark Dunakin was killed on Mar. 21, 2009. Authorities say he was one of four officers killed by a rape suspect.
The couple leaves behind their three children, Anthony, Sienna, and Patrick.
PORAC posted a fund online to raise money for the family.
Family members said Angela Dunakin was a former Alameda County sheriff’s deputy before retiring in 2000.