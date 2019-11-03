Authorities raise funds for family after wife of slain Oakland officer dies in car crash

OAKLAND (KRON) – The wife of an Oakland Police Officer killed in the Line of Duty 10-years ago has died in a car crash, according to the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

Officials say a truck crashed into 52-year-old Angela Dunakin’s car at a Yuba City intersection on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Dunakin died the next day at a hospital in Sacramento.

Her husband, Sergeant Mark Dunakin was killed on Mar. 21, 2009. Authorities say he was one of four officers killed by a rape suspect.

The couple leaves behind their three children, Anthony, Sienna, and Patrick.

Photo: PORAC’s Fund A Hero: Dunakin Children’s Family Trust Fund

PORAC posted a fund online to raise money for the family.

Family members said Angela Dunakin was a former Alameda County sheriff’s deputy before retiring in 2000.