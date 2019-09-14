Authorities search for 3 suspects in San Carlos residential burglary

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – Authorities are searching for three suspects involved in a San Carlos residential burglary, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday around 7:47 p.m. a nearby resident heard an alarm coming from the 3100 block of Melendy Drive.

That resident tells officers that two men, wearing all black ran from the home.

Authorities say the two men then got into a 4-door Infiniti with paper plates with another suspect inside.

The three suspects are described as Hispanic men wearing black clothing and the driver had on a black baseball hat.

The car drove eastbound on Melendy and was last seen near Alameda De Las Pulgas, officials say.

The sheriff’s office searched the area but have not yet located the suspects or suspected vehicle.

Authorities found a shattered back glass sliding door at the residence but the homeowners say nothing was taken in the burglary.

Investigators are asking those in the area with security cameras to check their video from Friday evening.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.