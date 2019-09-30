Authorities search for convicted child molester in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – A Santa Clara man who was convicted for sexually molesting a young girl for over 10 years is missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Apollo Johnsen was supposed to appear in court on Sept 16, but never arrived.

Even though Johnsen was not there, the jury convicted him and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

If you have any information, authorities ask you to contact Detective Scott Mead with the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 882-7474.

Officials say if you see him, do not try to detain him yourself.

According to authorities, Johnsen started sexually abusing the girl in 2005 when she was just 6-years-old.

When she was 16, Johnsen raped her but she did not report it until May 2016, after she had a panic attack and was hospitalized.

On June 29, 2016, Johnsen was arrested but released on bail later that year in Nov.

He was convicted on Thursday for 16 counts of child molestation and charged for a prior strike.

The DA’s office says he was convicted for robbery and false imprisonment back in 1993.

In that case, he pretended to be a heating/air conditioner repairman in order to gain access to a credit union before it was open.

He is said to have stolen $50,000 while holding two women employees at gunpoint before one of them was able to escape.

Officials say he owned Day and Night Furnace Co. in Santa Clara and changed his name from Dennis Ray to Apollo.