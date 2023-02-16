Authorities are searching for this suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on Feb. 11 (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office).

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a beach last Saturday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) announced Thursday in a press release. The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-7, slightly overweight with a “beer belly,” dark brown hair and a medium-length brown-colored beard.

The unidentified suspect was last seen wearing a dark navy blue spandex-style tight shirt and baggy cotton jogger pants, according to the SMCSO. He was neither wearing socks nor shoes but had a black backpack on at the time of the alleged assault.

The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 11 around 4 p.m. on the stairwell at Gray Whale Cove State Beach. No other information was disclosed about the victim other than she is a woman.

KRON On is streaming news live now

A sketch of the suspect was provided by SMCSO in the photo above. SMCSO says anyone who might be able to identify this suspect should call 650-599-1536 or email JPiper@smcgov.org.

Gray Whale Cove State Beach is located a few miles south of Pacifica.