LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl Friday morning in Lafayette, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced in an email. The incident happened around 8 a.m. near Stanley Middle School.

The suspect is described to be a white man, approximately 40 years old and 5-foot-9 with stubble facial hair, authorities said. He was wearing a gray hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath and dark-colored pants. He was driving a white 4-door sedan with stock wheels and mud spray on the driver’s side of the car.

The incident began when the suspect approached the girl who was walking to the middle school on Monroe Avenue after being dropped off by a parent. He asked if the girl was alone and then grabbed her by the shoulder.

Although the girl tried to break away, the suspect kept a firm grip, authorities said. Eventually, the girl was able to break free and run away. She spoke with school officials who then contacted law enforcement.

Since the incident happened in a residential area, authorities are asking local residents to check their home security cameras to see if the suspect or his vehicle were captured. The Lafayette Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are currently investigating.

Authorities said anyone with any information or video of this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (925) 283-3680 or through police dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Just about a year ago, Stanley Middle School was the site of a crossing guard who died after being hit by a car, KRON4 reported. The incident happened on Sept. 8 when 45-year-old Ashley Dias was identified as the victim — his second day on the job.