UPDATE: The missing person has been located. Original story below.

(KRON) — A man has been reported missing Wednesday by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Chiuchy Albert, 48, was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport.

Albert was last seen leaving SFO airport on foot, authorities said. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He does not have money, credit cards or a cell phone. Albert does not speak English.

Authorities said anyone with information about his location is asked to call 650-876-2424 or email Detective Jeffrey Morgan at jmorgan1@smcgov.org.