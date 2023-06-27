(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stabbing suspect. SCSO released an image of the suspect, which you can see below.

Image from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing happened just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on the 17000 block of Highway 12, in the community of Boyes Hot Springs.

Police said the suspect and victim were talking when the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and walked away. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25-35 years old, with an estimated height between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and an approximate weight of 140-155 pounds. He has short, black hair, a large, bushy beard with a mustache, brown eyes, and tattoos on both forearms.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. Anyone who sees the suspect or knows who he is is asked to call 9-1-1.