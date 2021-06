PETALUMA (BCN/KRON) — Petaluma police are investigating a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion seen east of U.S. Highway 101 and south of Corona Road late Tuesday.

It was spotted again around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday moving westward up Hill Blvd, authorities said.

Police urge anyone who sees the mountain lion to not approach the animal and to call 9-1-1.