Authorities warn parents of THC-laced candy ahead of Halloween

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – Parents, beware!

With Halloween just around the corner, authorities are reminding parents to be on the lookout for drug-laced candy that could make its way into your kiddo’s Halloween basket.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday posted several photos showing what seemingly looked like regular candy, but don’t be fooled!

“THC Laced Candy and its packaging often look similar to normal candy that you can buy at the store. REMINDER: Inspect Halloween candy closely! If anything appears to be suspicious, err on the side of caution,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

If you believe someone is handing out or plans to hand out laced candy, immediately report it to a law enforcement agency.

