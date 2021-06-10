Auto burglaries increased 139% in this part of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department on Thursday released its monthly CompStat report which revealed auto burglary numbers were down citywide by 2% in April.

According to the report, while the most recent numbers were down citywide, the number of auto burglaries in the Central District were up about 139%, and in the Park District was up about 3%.

The report showed every other police district remains below their year-to-date average regarding auto burglaries.

Citywide: 
2020 YTD: 7,026
2021 YTD: 6,911
Percent change: -1.64%

Central District:
2020 YTD: 858
2021 YTD: 2048
Percent change: +138.69%

Park District:
2020 YTD: 425
2021 YTD: 437
Percent change: +2.82%

You can view the full report below:

SFPD April CompStat ReportDownload

