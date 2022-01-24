Auto burglary suspects found after stealing trackable device, police say

21-year-old Treshawn Cortez Villegas (left), 22-year-old Azari Benjamin Mays (right) are suspected in multiple auto burglaries in Palo Alto. (Courtesy: Palo Alto Police Department)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Palo Alto police arrested two suspects accused in multiple auto burglary crimes, officials say.

Each of the burglaries happened between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. last Thursday, police said. They identified the suspects as 22-year-old Azari Benjamin Mays and 21-year-old Treshawn Cortez Villegas.

The Palo Alto Police Department received multiple reports of auto burglaries in a parking lot on 600 block of San Antonio Road in Mountain View. A witness reported that her car was broken into around 8:45 p.m., police said. She also told police she tracked a stolen electronic device from her vehicle when the burglars broke into it.

The victim continued to provide police with the device’s location updates, police said. Officers said they found a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra rental outside a parking lot on the 900 block of San Antonio Road in Los Altos around 9 p.m.

Police investigated the scene and said they uncovered stolen items from eight auto burglaries in the suspect’s car. The items were backpacks containing electronic devices, officers said. The suspects reportedly used a window breaker tool to get into the victims’ vehicles. The stolen items were recovered and returned, police say.

Police arrested the men and booked them into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, officials say. Their booking charges include multiple counts of auto burglary conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

The Palo Alto Police Department asks anyone with information to call 650-329-2413. You can email anonymous tips to paloalto@tipnow.org.