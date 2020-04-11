Auto insurance agencies helping customers struggling during crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Some insurance agencies are doing their part to help customers who are struggling economically due to COVID-19.

The relief comes in a reduction in premiums and, in some cases — cash.

Here is a switch — insurance companies paying you. That is right!

As a result of COVID-19, shelter-in-place orders across the nation and motorists doing less driving, multiple insurance agencies are now giving back cash, discounts and dividends to drivers.

Some of these premium giveback programs are worth millions, and in some cases, billions of dollars.

In fact, StateFarm – good neighbor relief program returns $2 billion worth of dividends to mutual auto policyholders.

Farmers Insurance – reducing auto insurance premiums by 25% and temporarily pausing policy cancellations due to non-payment.

AllState Insurance – shelter-in-place payback program, 15% money back based on premium.

“For most of our customers, this will be money back into their bank accounts,” Glenn Shapiro said.

AllState’s president of personal property & liability, Glenn Shapiro talks about additional relief being offered to customers.

“We were first out of the shoot to allow customers who are experiencing a financial hardship to delay payments for two months. We expanded coverage for anyone using their car to deliver and earn a living by delivering groceries or food or whatever, which usually isn’t covered under your personal auto policy,” Shapiro said. “We expanded that. then lastly, this is the really important one. we are giving free identity protection anyone in America, even if you are not an AllState customer.”

The cash back, returned credits and discounts typically range between $15 to $50 per vehicle. If you are the owner of multiple insured autos that could really add up.

Money that come in handy with vehicles not being on the road due to people losing their jobs for no fault of their own.

It appears most major insurance agencies are have their own version of the premium payback program. The common thread, drivers must be insured during a specific time frame, which varies depending on the insurance company.

Latest News Headlines: