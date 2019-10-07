Autopsy confirms cause of death in Santa Cruz millionaire tech exec kidnapping case

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – An autopsy has determined that Tushar Atre, the man who was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

A pathologist also confirmed that the 50-year-old was murdered on the morning of Oct. 1.

Around 3 a.m. officials say Atre was taken from his house and last seen in his White 2008 BMW.

Deputies located his car and body around 10 a.m. in the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road.

The sheriff’s office believes the homicide is an isolated incident.