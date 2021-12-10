Mario Gonzalez police custody death ruled homicide; autopsy report revealed

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An autopsy report shows that 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez died from “toxic effects” of meth with the “physiologic stress of the [police] altercation and restraint,” according to a press release by the Alameda Police Chief.

Authorities said Gonzalez’s condition of morbid obesity and alcoholism contributed to his death, which officials ruled as a homicide.

Body camera video shows the Bay Area man died in April after three officers and a parking enforcement employee pinned him face down to the ground for over five minutes.

Gonzalez stopped breathing following a video-recorded scuffle with police April 19 at a park, where officers had confronted him after receiving 911 calls that said he appeared disoriented or drunk. The initial police statement said Gonzalez had a medical emergency after officers tried to handcuff him.

Gonzalez, who appeared under the influence, was a suspect of possible theft when officers attempted to arrest, police said.

The arrest took place just hours before the case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin went to the jury. The next day, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off a national reckoning over racism and police brutality.

In Alameda, the nearly hourlong video from two officers’ body cameras released shows police talking to a seemingly dazed Gonzalez, who struggles to answer questions. The third officer arrives later.

When Gonzalez doesn’t produce any identification, the officers are seen trying to force his hands behind his back to handcuff him, but he resists and they take him to the ground. They repeatedly ask him for his full name and birthdate.

“I think you just had too much to drink today, OK? That’s all,” the officer says. Later, he adds, “Mario, just please stop fighting us.”

Gonzalez, who weighed about 250 pounds, is seen grunting and shouting as he lies face down on wood chips while the three officers restrain him. At one point, a city employee helps the officers hold down Gonzalez’s legs.

One officer puts an elbow on his neck and a knee on his shoulder. An officer also puts a knee on his back and leaves it there as Gonzalez gasps for air, saying, “I didn’t do nothing, OK?”

Gonzalez’s protests appear to weaken, and after about five minutes he seems to lose consciousness.

Shortly before he stops breathing, one officer asks the other: “Think we can roll him on his side?”

The other answers, “I don’t want to lose what I got, man.”

The video shows officers rolling Gonzalez over and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. They are also seen administering at least two doses of Narcan, which is given to counteract opiate overdoses. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police also made public two calls dispatchers received about Gonzalez that prompted them to send officers to the park, which sits at the end of a cul-de-sac of well-kept homes with manicured gardens. One caller said Gonzalez was “kind of talking to himself” and “not making any sense”

The caller added: “I mean, he’s not doing anything wrong, he’s just scaring my wife.”

A second man told a dispatcher that Gonzalez had two drugstore baskets with alcohol bottles and that it appeared he was breaking the security tags off them.

Gonzalez had a son, Mario, who was then 4-years-old and was the main caretaker of his brother, who has autism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.