Avelo Airlines launches in Bay Area with $19 fares

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – There’s a new budget airline in town – and they’re hoping to entice travelers with super-low fares.

Avelo Airlines, which is based at Hollywood Burbank Airport, first launched in April.

It flies nonstop routes between Burbank and 11 destinations across the western U.S.:

Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV)

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

Bozeman, MT (BZN)

Eugene, OR (EUG)

Grand Junction, CO (GJT)

Medford, OR (MFR)

Pasco, WA (PSC)

Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA)

Odgen, UT (OGD)

Redding, CA (RDD)

Santa Rosa, CA (STS)

Flights between Santa Rosa and Burbank started April 28. According to Avelo, this nonstop route is served by 190-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Right now, one-way tickets from Santa Rosa to Burbank are going for as low as $19. Keep in mind, you do have to tack on extra fees for things like seat selection and baggage charges.

If you’re traveling with your furry friend, the airline does allow pets in the cabin for $95.

“We are excited to bring our low fares, caring Soul of Service and convenient experience to Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and the Greater Bay Area,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “This new route will help stimulate demand to the region and allow travelers to skip Bay Area traffic. They can land in the heart of California’s wine country and be on their way to over 425 vineyards and 55 miles of majestic Pacific coastline just a few steps from the gate.”

You’ll have to act fast, though!

The special $19 fares are only available for flights operating through May 27.

The airline serves routes to/from Santa Rosa and Burbank daily every week.

“The arrival of Avelo Airlines provides Sonoma County with its first low-fare carrier and an incredible opportunity to stimulate travel demand for both locals traveling to and visitors from Southern California,” said Jon Stout, STS Airport Manager. “We look forward to building a lasting relationship with them and better servicing the North Bay region.”

If you’ve never traveled to the Sonoma airport, it offers a “hassle-free experience with shorter lines and an easier commute” for travelers, also featuring ground transportation, parking with 2-hours-free and electric vehicle charging stations, as well as a steakhouse and sushi bar.

To learn more about Avelo, visit their website.