Avenue closing all stores; liquidation sales underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Women’s clothing store Avenue plans to close all stores.
The plus-size retailer will close all 222 stores in 33 states, according to USA Today.
Liquidation sales are already underway, with price reductions starting between 30% and 50% of the lowest ticketed price.
There are at least a dozen Avenue stores across the Bay Area.
Avenue is the latest retailer to announce store closures.
Dress Barn announced in May it was closing all remaining stores and before that Charming Charlie also announced closures.
