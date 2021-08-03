Crews knock down structure fire in Morgan Hill

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters contained a structure fire on Church Ave near Bisceglia Ave in Morgan Hill.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area while they clean up the site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News