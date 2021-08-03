Crews knock down structure fire in Morgan Hill

KRON4
by: Liz Jassin
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters contained a structure fire on Church Ave near Bisceglia Ave in Morgan Hill.
Firefighters are at scene of a structure fire on Church Ave near Bisceglia Ave in Morgan Hill. Please avoid the area. #ChurchAveFire pic.twitter.com/tMezj2PZf8— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 4, 2021
Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area while they clean up the site.