Avoid the area: Police respond to ‘major’ car crash in Fremont

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPDATE (7:35 P.M.): Traffic lanes are reopened.

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity and a major car collision was reported in Fremont Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Automall Parkway and Grimmer Boulevard.

A shooting was reported in the area, according to the Hayward CHP. The incident started on I-880 in Hayward and ended in Fremont.

CHP Golden Gate Division is the lead investigator.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.