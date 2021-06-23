Avoid the area: Police respond to ‘major’ car crash in Fremont

UPDATE (7:35 P.M.): Traffic lanes are reopened.
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity and a major car collision was reported in Fremont Wednesday afternoon.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Automall Parkway and Grimmer Boulevard.
A shooting was reported in the area, according to the Hayward CHP. The incident started on I-880 in Hayward and ended in Fremont.
CHP Golden Gate Division is the lead investigator.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.