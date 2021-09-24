Sinkhole in Alamo caused from busted pipe: Sheriff

ALAMO, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are warning the public to avoid the area after a sinkhole was reported in Alamo Friday night.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed with KRON4 that the sinkhole was caused from a busted pipe.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Community Warning System sent out an alert just before 7 p.m.

The sinkhole was reported in the area of Valley Oaks Drive an Stone Valley Road.

Water services have been affected for the homes up Valley Oaks Road and surrounding streets will not be restored until Saturday, officials said.

First responders are working to open one lane on Valley Oaks Drive at Stone Valley Road so residents can drive in and out of the area.

No other details were immediately available.