(KRON) — A man who police say smashed through a rear sliding glass door to gain entry to a home in Rohnert Park while armed with an axe Sunday night has been arrested, according to police. The homeowner called 911 around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

The caller informed dispatch than an unknown subject had broken into his house on the 400 block of Bruce Avenue. The suspect had an axe, smashed through the glass door and gained entry to the home, police said.

The resident was able to get out through the front door and call 911. RPDPS officers quickly arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter around the home. The resident informed officers that he didn’t know the intruder.

With a perimeter in place, officers made announcements asking the subject to come out. After getting no indication from the man that he would comply, officers made their way to the front door where they were able to observe him sitting on a couch.

After the subject failed to respond to additional attempts, officers entered the residence to contact him. The man was sitting on a couch and unarmed. He was taken into custody.

He was identified as 43-year-old Tage Allen Wert of Groveland, California. He was arrested for one felony count of vandalism and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. No one was injured during the incident, police said.