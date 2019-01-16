Ayesha Curry offers to feed Clemson Tigers 'real feast' after Trump's fast food banquet
OAKLAND (KRON) - Our girl, Ayesha!
The Bay Area's very own Ayesha Curry on Wednesday took a swipe at President Donald Trump over his recent fast food banquet with the Clemson Tigers.
"@eatsmoke will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters," Curry tweeted in response to someone else chiming in, "No wonder why @StephenCurry30 didn't want to go... I'd much rather eat whatever @ayeshacurry is cooking any day too."
Some of the menu choices at International Smoke include Rib Tip Mac and Cheese, Double Duck Wings, Grilled Oysters, Pomegranate Lamb Chops, and so much more.
Count us in!
The football team celebrated their national championship celebration at the White House on Monday, feasting on a massive fast food buffet of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and pizza.
Trump stuck to his word and says he paid for it all himself. You can see it in the video below:
Which feast would you pick?
