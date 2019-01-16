Ayesha Curry offers to feed Clemson Tigers 'real feast' after Trump's fast food banquet

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ayesha Curry gives a cooking demo at Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village Featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations on February 25, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ayesha Curry gives a cooking demo at Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village Featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations on February 25, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

OAKLAND (KRON) - Our girl, Ayesha!

The Bay Area's very own Ayesha Curry on Wednesday took a swipe at President Donald Trump over his recent fast food banquet with the Clemson Tigers.

"@eatsmoke will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters," Curry tweeted in response to someone else chiming in, "No wonder why @StephenCurry30 didn't want to go... I'd much rather eat whatever @ayeshacurry is cooking any day too."

@eatatsmoke will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) January 15, 2019

Some of the menu choices at International Smoke include Rib Tip Mac and Cheese, Double Duck Wings, Grilled Oysters, Pomegranate Lamb Chops, and so much more.

The football team celebrated their national championship celebration at the White House on Monday, feasting on a massive fast food buffet of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and pizza.

Trump stuck to his word and says he paid for it all himself. You can see it in the video below:

Which feast would you pick?

