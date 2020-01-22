Ayesha Curry to launch lifestyle magazine

CULVER CITY, CA – NOVEMBER 10: Ayesha Curry attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Celebrity chef and restaurateur Ayesha Curry is launching a new lifestyle magazine.

Curry teamed up with Meredith Corporation to create the quarterly magazine that will infuse together her passion for food, family and home, the media conglomerate announced Wednesday.

The first issue will hit newsstands nationwide in May 2020 with a price tag of $9.99, according to Meredith.

“I’m overjoyed to have the opportunity to share my lifestyle philosophy about the subjects I deeply care about—family, friendship, food, community and home—with a new audience and in a new format,” Curry said.

The title of the magazine has not yet been announced.

