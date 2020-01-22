Ayesha Curry to launch lifestyle magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Celebrity chef and restaurateur Ayesha Curry is launching a new lifestyle magazine.
Curry teamed up with Meredith Corporation to create the quarterly magazine that will infuse together her passion for food, family and home, the media conglomerate announced Wednesday.
The first issue will hit newsstands nationwide in May 2020 with a price tag of $9.99, according to Meredith.
“I’m overjoyed to have the opportunity to share my lifestyle philosophy about the subjects I deeply care about—family, friendship, food, community and home—with a new audience and in a new format,” Curry said.
The title of the magazine has not yet been announced.
