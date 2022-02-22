Babies born across Bay Area on “Twosday”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – What is cooler than having 2/22/22 on a Tuesday? Having twins on 2/22/22 on “Twosday”!

Minika and Mishika Adlakha were born at Stanford Children’s Health at 8:44 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

The hospital says they came a week early but a “happy and healthy bundle of joys.”

“I am generally bad with numbers, but these are a set of numbers that I will always remember,” said the twins dad, Rahul Taneja. “This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime day for my family.”

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the hospital delivered 15 babies, including the twins — Five cesarian sections were scheduled.

According to the hospital, an average of 4,500 babies are delivered there each year.

Photo: New parents Mona Wang & Jamie Brandon Kum

Another mother shared with KRON4 that her baby, Kian, was born at 2:23 a.m. at Kaiser in Walnut Creek.

Mona, the mother, said that her due date was March 1, but her water broke and began having contractions. They arrived at the hospital on Monday.

“We’re excited, we’re happy, labor was an experience. He’s a healthy, happy baby. He’s calm and likes to make cute noises. We’re learning how to be good parents,” Mona said. “We have a first name picked out. His first name is Kian and were still deciding on the middle and last names. We came in [to the hospital] on the 21st and my mom made a comment to say that it would be really lucky if the baby was born tomorrow on the 22nd. We’re Chinese Americans. She also said that it coincides with Lunar New Year and that it’s even more rare.”