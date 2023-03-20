SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The two people who admitted to kidnapping a three-month-old baby in San Jose last year will be sentenced to prison today. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded guilty to the kidnapping of three-month-old baby Brandon Cuellar.

Ramirez could be looking at 14 years in prison and Portillo at five. Prosecutors are not happy because they wanted the two to have more than 16 years in prison instead of the deal they took with the court after pleading guilty.

San Jose police say the two were in a relationship and that they tried to kidnap baby Brandon multiple times and even attempted to cut the brakes on Brandon’s mother’s car.

9:35 a.m. — Kidnappers Jose Portillo and Yesenia Ramirez await sentencing

Happening Now: I am in the courtroom covering the sentencing of Baby Brandon's kidnappers, Jose Portillo and Yesenia Ramirez. The duo pleaded no contest to kidnapping the 3-month-old in San Jose in an incredibly bizarre conspiracy.

My previous coverage: https://t.co/dYrxe4ljgk pic.twitter.com/GHyxEk57D6 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 20, 2023

Both kidnappers will have a chance to speak in court today, so we may hear their side of the story. Prosecutors said Ramirez was the mastermind behind stealing another woman’s infant on April 25, 2022. Baby Brandon’s family will give victim impact statements.

Prosecutors said Ramirez had planned to keep Baby Brandon as her own baby. She also lied to her husband, saying she had recently given birth to their child, when in fact, she was never pregnant, court documents show.