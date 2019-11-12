Baby found dead on San Francisco golf course

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police continue to investigate after an infant was found dead at the Lincoln Park Golf Course over the weekend.

The infant’s body was found near the 13th hole by golfers around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Golfer Scott Wilkinson says his group was first to tee off Saturday morning and in fact spotted something near the 13th hole, but didn’t realize it was a baby.

Security video from the clubhouse is now being reviewed by police in hopes it will shed light on this case, which so far is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Latest News Headlines: