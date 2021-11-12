Baby found safe after 2nd car with child inside stolen in East Bay

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord police confirm that another car was stolen in the East Bay on Thursday night which also had a baby in it.

The first incident happened in Pittsburg around 5:45 p.m., involving a 1-year-old baby girl. Police said a father got out of his car to speak with someone, leaving his daughter secured in a car seat in the running vehicle. That’s when a woman came up and drove off with the vehicle, which was found abandoned about two hours later with the girl safe inside.

Now, Concord police said a similar incident happened again just a few hours later.

Around 10 p.m., a car thief drove off with a vehicle that had a four-month-old baby inside, police said. The baby was found about 20 minutes later.

Both the Concord and Pittsburg police departments are working together to investigate whether the incidents are related.

Concord police said businesses that could provide surveillance footage were mostly closed at the time, so they are attempting to obtain video on Friday morning.

A third similar crime also happened Thursday night about 35 minutes east of Sacramento, KRON4’s sister station, KTXL reports. Two women drove away with a stolen vehicle that had a 7-month-old baby inside. During a police chase, the thief crashed on the side of Highway 193, but the baby was unharmed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.