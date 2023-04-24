(KRON) — A 15-month-old baby was injured after a shooting in Oakland on Monday evening, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The shooting took place near 11th Street and International Boulevard around 6:16 p.m., and the baby was brought to a fire house nearby. The baby has since been taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals for treatment, and their condition is not known at this time.

This is the seventh shooting reported in the City of Oakland since Saturday. A mother and her 13-year-old daughter were both killed in a shooting on Saturday night, and one person has since been arrested. Three of the shooting incidents are now being investigated as homicides.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.