Baby injured in DUI crash in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 1-year-old girl was hurt after a man crashed while driving under the influence.

Authorities said the driver crashed into a concrete rail near the I-680 and Highway 4 transition ramp on Tuesday.

Good Samaritans immediately stopped at the scene and helped get the child out of the car.

Officials said she suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver, Lon Lucky, was taken to Martinez Detention Facility after being treated at a hospital.

