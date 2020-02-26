Baby injured in DUI crash in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 1-year-old girl was hurt after a man crashed while driving under the influence.
Authorities said the driver crashed into a concrete rail near the I-680 and Highway 4 transition ramp on Tuesday.
Good Samaritans immediately stopped at the scene and helped get the child out of the car.
Officials said she suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver, Lon Lucky, was taken to Martinez Detention Facility after being treated at a hospital.
