Baby inside stolen car found safe after mom left to go to Taco Bell

OAKLAND (KRON) – In the East Bay, a 6-month-old baby girl is now safe after a thief stole a car with the baby inside.

It happened on Wednesday in Emeryville.

Police said the mother had left her baby in the back seat with the car running while she went inside a Taco Bell at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center.

That’s when the thief stole the car.

After police responded, another call came in about the baby, who was found on the side of the road at 28th and Union Street in Oakland.

At this time the mother is not facing any charges for child endangerment.

Police continue to search for the thief and stolen car, described as a dark gray 2018 Honda Accord with tinted windows and license plate number 8EGL341.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

