Baby inside stolen vehicle found safe in Oakland

EMERYVILLE (KRON) – A 4-month-old baby who was inside a stolen vehicle in Emeryville Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to the Emeryville Police Department.

Around 10 a.m. police responded to a Home Depot located at 3838 Hollis Street following reports of a stolen car with a baby inside.

Captain Chris Collins says several minutes later Oakland Police reported a baby found in the area of 28th and Union Streets in Oakland, which is not too far from where the vehicle was stolen.

It was quickly confirmed by the police that the baby found was the same baby in the stolen vehicle.

Officials say the baby was not harmed and reunited with the mother.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect and stolen car at this time.

The vehicle is described as a metallic gray, four-door 2018 Honda Accord.

Police continue to investigate and are reviewing surveillance video.