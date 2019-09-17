Baby Trump balloons, Trump chicken, to soar Bay Area skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In protest of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Bay Area on Tuesday, an organization will be flying the Baby Trump balloon as well as the Trump chicken across the Bay Area.

Backbone Campaign will be flying Baby Trump at Rossotti Field in the Portola Valley, which they say the presidential motorcade will be driving by Tuesday morning.

The Trump chicken will also be flying close to the Rossotti Field around 9:30 a.m.

Another Trump chicken was set up in front of the Ferry Building along The Embarcadero.

Last time Trump arrived in the Bay Area as a presidential candidate in 2016, there were many protests.

Video shows chaos as Trump attempted to arrive in Burlingame, with protesters blocking him from getting to the event.

Trump had to find other ways to get there.

Backbone Campaign, Resistance SF, and Vigil For Democracy are hoping the president will see the balloons.

Protests will be happening around Alpine Rone in the Portola Valley area of Palo Alto until around 2 p.m.

After that, the inflatables will be deflated and taken to San Diego where the balloon is scheduled to fly on Wednesday.

Latest News Headlines: