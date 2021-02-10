Back in the classroom: San Ramon Valley district reopens for in-person instruction

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Ramon Valley Unified School District reopened pre-schools and elementary schools for in-person instruction on Wednesday.

Youngsters line-up six-feet apart from classmates entering a new phase of their education.

“This will be her first day actually on campus ever,” mother Dana Alexander said.

Parents of students at Greenbrook Elementary School in Danville turning the page on full-time distance learning, excited about their kids receiving instruction on-campus.

“He’s very excited. He’s nervous. He has all the emotions. He said he’s scared and happy and sad and you know, nervous, but he’s really happy to be back. It’s gonna be a great thing for him,” mother Carrie Morgan said.

Some 55-percent of the student body is back on-campus for in-person instruction.

Some 45-percent of the student body will remain in distance learning.

“Kids are so resilient, and this is a comfortable environment for most of them. Our youngest learners haven’t quite been here yet, so this is new for them. But most of our children — this is a comfortable environment,” principal Rhea Murphy said.

All preschools and elementary schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District now reopened in a hybrid model of in-person education.

T-K through second graders returned this week. Third through sixth graders head back to class next week.

“I believe they’re taking extreme safety protocols, and we are confident with the vaccine rollout, and getting these kids back in class,” Alexander said.

“We made the best out of the remote learning, and of course, that’s still going to happen to some degree. But just getting the extra element of the social interaction and just being there at school — actually going to a place, get in the zone for learning — I think it will be a good thing,” father Chad Allen said.

The principal says the campus will slowly work its way up to four days of in-person instruction per week.