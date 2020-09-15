Back to school: Coping during a pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Teachers and parents were blindsided this spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

There were no plans in place to teach students virtually.

Now after months of planning, is online learning getting better with the new school year?

Hear from educators across the Bay Area about how parents and teachers are coping with the challenges of the virtual classroom.

Chris D. Funk, Superintendent, East Side Union High School District in San Jose

Funk talks about how the district is diverse and serves the areas of San Jose hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gina Sudaria, Superintendent, Ravenswood Elementary School in San Mateo County

Sudaria addresses how parent participation has increased with things going virtual, plus talks about some parents’ concerns over screentime.

Toby Boyd, President, California Teachers Association

Boyd discusses concerns over funding and how teachers are working harder to coordinate lessons online than they would with in-person classes.

Vincent Matthews, Superintendent, San Francisco Unified School District

Matthews on how the district has improved online learning as well as mental health resources for students, and why they aren’t ready to go back to in-person classes.

Matthew Duffy, Superintendent, West Contra Costa School District

Duffy discusses how students are thriving with online learning and addresses parents’ concerns.

Jim Hogeboom, Superintendent, San Rafael City Schools

Hogeboom on safely reopening schools sooner rather than later amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Daryl Camp, Superintendent, San Lorenzo Unified School District

Camp talks about diversity and getting students connected with the right technology.

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent for Public Instruction

Thurmond discusses PPE, funding from the state and federal government, as well as the new ethnic studies requirement for California State University students.

Celia Jaffe, President, California PTA

Jaffe talks about the frustrations of parents, and why all districts are not equal in what they offer in terms of distance learning.

San Ramon High School Choir

The high school’s choir and orchestra debuts their all-star performance that garnered national attention.