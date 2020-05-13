Back to School: Pittsburg students return to campus to pick up valuable items

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – It was back to school Tuesday for students in Pittsburg.

For the first time in months, they returned to campus but only to pick up the items left inside of classrooms.

They drove away with more than just pens and pencils.

2,000 families also took home digital thermometers.

District officials say the small devices will provide a big boost to families in the coronavirus fight.

“There are really amazing thermometers, they provide helpful tips for our families, and there’s an app that connects to the phone to provide tons of information back to the families,” Matt Velasco said.

These 2,000 thermometers are just a fraction of the 400,000 being donated to school district’s across the state for free, courtesy of San Francisco based Kinsa Health.

“They can allow a family to track the temperature of family members in their households, so if they begin to notice a spike in their temperatures you can react quickly,” Velasco said.

School leaders say they’re thankful to get their hands on the hard to come by items.

“Anyone who’s been out trying to get a thermometer at a drugstore, knows that it’s very, very challenging to get so this is a huge benefit for our community,” Velasco said.

Latest Stories: