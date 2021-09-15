‘Back to work: Newsom visits Oakland school after recall victory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Fresh off a big victory in the California recall election, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom visited with school children Wednesday at Melrose Leadership Academy in Oakland.

In addition to vowing the COVID-19 policies that are responsible for getting kids safely back in the classroom.

“We lead with masking. The first school system in the state level to require masking to bring our kids safely back to school. We followed that up with vaccine verification or testing for all school staff, we are proud of that.”

The governor said at this time there is no plan for a statewide vaccine mandate for students. But he did say California’s approach based on science has created increased safety and is why so few California schools have had had to close due to outbreaks.

“We are proving we can sustainably keep these systems open. I am not naïve. It’s one thing you learn with this pandemic. You know what you know, and you don’t what you don’t know. So we gotta maintain our vigilance.”

The governor also reflected on his victory in the recall calling his job a gift.

“I feel enlivened, more energized and a deep sense of responsibility.”

The governor also said the recall has given him a renewed sense of urgency to get things done.

“It sharpens your focus about time and things you would have looked at in the horizon said over the next 2-3 year you want to get done start looking differently and you say what’s possible in the next 2-3 months

So for the governor, no reveling in his huge recall victory. Instead, he says he is committed to getting back to work and meeting the challenges ahead.