MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Music superstar Bad Bunny is set to perform at the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday night. However, before his Bay Area performance in front of thousands of fans, the Puerto Rican paid a visit to one local restaurant.

Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, visited Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food in San Rafael on Monday, the business announced in an Instagram post. The restaurant posted on its Instagram story citing an SF Chronicle report of Oscasio bringing his entourage to the business.

“Bad Bunny Baby!” the restaurant said in its Instagram post. “Gracias por visitamos,” which translates to “thanks for visiting us.”

Approximately 80 of Bad Bunny’s entourage, including his dancers, were at the restaurant Monday, one Sol Food employee told KRON4. There was such a large amount of people that a number of Ocasio’s crew couldn’t fit inside the restaurant and had to order takeout. According to the employee, shrimp and coffee were among the items ordered by the group.

Ocasio, 28, boasts 43 million Instagram followers and over 4 million on Twitter. Spotify announced Bad Bunny was the world’s most-streamed artist in 2021 for the second consecutive year — without releasing an album that year.

Bad Bunny’s latest album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was released on May 6 and hit its 10th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It surpassed the Encanto soundtrack for most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, Billboard said.

Sol Food has other locations in Mill Valley and Petaluma. The San Rafael location is at 903 Lincoln Ave.