SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bad Bunny has announced a new tour for 2024 that will see the global recording artist play multiple nights at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The 47-show tour will see Bad Bunny play in 31 cities across North American.

In addition to San Francisco, Bad Bunny will play in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando and other cities before wrapping up with three nights in Miami, according to a news release from Chase Center. Registration for the tour, which is being promoted by Live Nation, opens Thursday and will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 22.

The “Most Wanted Tour,” will be a “rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised,” according to the news release. Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner, took a break from touring in 2023.

The upcoming tour promises to bring fans “an unparalleled spectacle,” providing attendees “a more intimate experience than his previous tour.”

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour will make two stops at Chase Center, on Friday March 1 and Saturday, March 2. There will also be one night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday, March 5.