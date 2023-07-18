SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A baggage cart collided with an aircraft on a runway at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday morning, according to United Airlines. The aircraft, United flight 1107, was parked at the gate at the time.

No one was injured as a result of the crash. The aircraft was subsequently removed from service, United said. The airline arranged for another plane to take customers to their destination.

Flight 1107 was bound for Austin, TX and it was scheduled to take off at 9:10 a.m. According to United’s website, the flight is estimated to arrive one hour and 14 minutes late.

The flight was standing at Terminal 3 at SFO when the crash occurred.