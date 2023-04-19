(KRON) — A Florida man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman who was walking through a pedestrian tunnel in a popular area of Palo Alto in the middle of the day.

Daniel Widyanto Condronimpino, 34, knocked the victim down, strangled her, and sexually assaulted her as she tried to call out for help April 9, Santa Clara County prosecutors said.

“The violent attack, just yards away from a busy commercial street, was interrupted by a passerby. Condronimpino was arrested two days later by police in Berkeley, where he is suspected to have assaulted other women,” prosecutors wrote.

“Thanks to the quick and decisive actions of the witnesses and police here and across the Bay, this dangerous and violent criminal is off the streets,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Now my office will try to make sure he stays off of them.”

Condronimpino was arraigned April 13 in the Hall of Justice in San Jose on six felony charges. A judge ordered Condronimpino to be remanded and escorted back to jail without bail.

Daniel Widyanto Condronimpino is seen in a mugshot provided by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the April 9 attack happened around 2:45 p.m. The victim was walking her bicycle through the underpass between California Avenue and Alma Avenue in Palo Alto. “The defendant entered the tunnel from the opposite side and the two passed each other. The defendant then crept behind the victim, violently shoving her to the ground causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The defendant grabbed the victim’s throat and began to strangle her, as he sexually assaulted her. A witness entered the tunnel and saw the defendant over the victim,” prosecutors wrote.

Before the Palo Alto attack, the University of California Berkeley Police Department had an ongoing investigation into Condronimpino. He was the prime suspect in several recent sexual assaults on the university’s campus.

Palo Alto and UC Berkeley police noted similarities between the subject’s description and how the attacks were carried out.

When surveillance video of the suspect in each investigation was compared, it was a clear match for Condronimpino, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Condronimpino is a resident of Palm Beach, Florida. It’s unclear when he arrived in the Bay Area.

On April 11, he was under surveillance by UCBPD when officers took him into custody. UCBPD turned Condronimpino over to PAPD, who arrested him.

Law enforcement is actively seeking to determine if there are other victims. If you were assaulted by this defendant, call Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413.

Condronimpino’s next court date is scheduled for June 13.